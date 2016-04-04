DUBAI, April 4 Dubai's stock market edged higher in early trade on Monday while other Gulf bourses weakened after oil prices slipped further below $39 a barrel.

The Dubai index added 0.3 percent, with most volume concentrated in small and mid-cap shares. Bahrain-based Islamic investment company GFH Financial added 1.7 percent and was the most heavily traded stock while builder Arabtec gained 0.6 percent.

Blue-chip companies have been largely dormant for several weeks as local speculative traders continue to steer markets.

In Abu Dhabi the index was down 0.1 percent after 45 minutes of trade as investors sold Dana Gas, which was down 2 percent.

Etisalat, the largest listed company by market value, dipped by 0.3 percent. Shares in the telecoms giant will go ex-dividend on Tuesday.

Doha's benchmark edged down 0.2 percent in lethargic trade. Oil rig provider Gulf International Services fell 1 percent. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and David Goodman)