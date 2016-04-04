DUBAI, April 4 Dubai's stock market edged higher
in early trade on Monday while other Gulf bourses weakened after
oil prices slipped further below $39 a barrel.
The Dubai index added 0.3 percent, with most volume
concentrated in small and mid-cap shares. Bahrain-based Islamic
investment company GFH Financial added 1.7 percent and
was the most heavily traded stock while builder Arabtec
gained 0.6 percent.
Blue-chip companies have been largely dormant for several
weeks as local speculative traders continue to steer markets.
In Abu Dhabi the index was down 0.1 percent after 45
minutes of trade as investors sold Dana Gas, which was
down 2 percent.
Etisalat, the largest listed company by market
value, dipped by 0.3 percent. Shares in the telecoms giant will
go ex-dividend on Tuesday.
Doha's benchmark edged down 0.2 percent in lethargic
trade. Oil rig provider Gulf International Services
fell 1 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and David
Goodman)