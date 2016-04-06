* Egypt retreats from near technical resistance
* Petrochemicals lift Saudi shares as oil rises
* Dubai and Abu Dhabi erase early gains
* Dubai's Shuaa Capital jumps again
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, April 6 Egypt's stock market tumbled on
Wednesday as local investors booked profits made after the March
14 devaluation of the currency. Gulf markets were little changed
as the region's first-quarter earnings season began.
The Egyptian index sank 2.6 percent to 7,460
points, retreating from technical resistance on the October peak
of 7,716 points. Trading volume rose as Egyptian investors were
net sellers, bourse data showed.
"The market today witnessed a correction after the strong
price rally and volume surges seen after the currency
devaluation on March 14," said Allen Sandeep, research director
at Cairo-based Naeem brokerage.
He added that market participants were also waiting to see
whether a visit to Egypt by Saudi Arabia's King Salman on
Thursday would help the economy with investments and loans.
Qalaa Holdings slumped 7.7 percent. Shares in the
investment firm had risen by over a third since the devaluation.
Riyadh's index edged up 0.2 percent as the
petrochemical sector recovered from the previous day's losses
and rose 1.0 percent after oil prices rebounded. Advanced
Petrochemical rose 3.0 percent, adding to a 1.0
percent gain on Tuesday when it announced a 62.9 percent jump in
first-quarter profit.
The telecommunications sector was another top gainer, with
Zain KSA and Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) up 1.1
and 3.0 percent respectively.
Two blue-chip lenders, National Commercial Bank
and Riyad Bank, dropped 0.8 and 2.2 percent as both
shares went ex-dividend. Other banks were mixed.
Riyad Capital published a note on Tuesday saying that
despite challenges facing the sector - sluggish loan growth and
pressure on deposits, especially from an outflow of state funds
and the increasing cost of money - banks under its coverage,
including Samba Group and Saudi British Bank
, were still rated "buys".
"Overall, we believe loan demand remains strong but banks
may be hesitant to increase exposure to small and medium-sized
corporates," added the note.
REST OF GULF, EGYPT
Investors in the region generally are cautious before
first-quarter earnings and an oil producers' meeting in Doha on
April 17, which will discuss a proposed output freeze to prop up
crude prices.
"Fund managers and long-term investors are eyeing the key
meeting of top oil producers in Doha before rebalancing their
portfolios," said Sebastien Henin, head of asset management at
The National Investor.
Dubai-based investment firm Shuaa Capital, which
is 48.4 percent owned by a Dubai state-linked entity, jumped 4.6
percent. It has soared nearly 50 percent since mid-March in
heavy trade, partly because of speculation that a strategic
investor might be building a stake.
But Dubai's index failed to hold onto early gains
as investors sold off some large-cap stocks and it ended 0.6
percent lower. Emaar Properties dropped 0.8 percent.
"The rally from this year's lows is over - for now - in the
big-cap stocks, and speculators are targeting small and mid-cap
companies," said Henin, adding that the trend might continue
until first-quarter corporate earnings were released.
Abu Dhabi's index edged down 0.2 percent. Abu Dhabi
Commercial Bank dropped 2.8 percent to 6.32 dirhams, after
falling by the same percentage on Tuesday. Its mean target price
among analysts polled by Thomson Reuters is 7.95 dirhams, with
nine out of the 15 analysts rating the stock a "buy".
Etisalat, which went ex-dividend on Tuesday,
rebounded 0.8 percent and Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA)
rose 1.9 percent. TAQA is now up over 10 percent since
last week when the company reported a narrower fourth-quarter
loss.
In Qatar, the benchmark edged up 0.2 percent in the
lowest volume since Jan. 4. Gulf International Services
, the oil rig provider, added 1.2 percent.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
EGYPT
* The index tumbled 2.6 percent to 7,460 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index added 0.2 percent to 6,214 points.
DUBAI
* The index fell 0.6 percent to 3,351 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index dropped 0.2 percent to 4,299 points.
QATAR
* The index rose 0.2 percent to 10,031 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 5,204 points.
OMAN
* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 5,575 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.5 percent to 1,127 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia, Larry King)