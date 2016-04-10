DUBAI, April 10 A rebound in oil prices to more
than $41 a barrel last week helped to lift major Gulf stock
markets in early trade on Sunday.
The petrochemicals industry was an obvious beneficiary, with
a 2.6 percent gain for Saudi Basic Industries helping
to lift the kingdom's petrochemicals index by 2.1
percent while the market's main index rose 1.2 percent
in early trade.
Almarai, the Gulf's largest dairy producer, was
another gainer, rising 1.8 percent after reporting a slightly
better than expected rise in first-quarter net profit in
challenging market conditions.
Jarir Marketing was in negative territory,
however. One of Saudi Arabia's largest retailers by market
value, was down 0.4 percent at 114.50 riyals after reporting
first-quarter net income fell short of analyst expectations with
a drop of nearly 30 percent.
Analysts at NCB Capital rated the stock "overweight", saying
the Jarir's long-term outlook remains strong.
Construction and enginerring contractor Alkhodari
was up 1.2 percent after it announced in a bourse statement that
it had booked a 15 million riyal ($4 million) profit from the
sale of some of its equipment last week. The revenue will be
reflected in the second quarter.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, Dubai's index rose 1.6
percent, with small and mid-cap stocks the most actively traded.
Kuwait-based Hits Telecom Holding surged 7.1 percent.
Real estate-related stocks were the backbone of an Abu Dhabi
index up 0.5 percent, with Eshraq Properties
climbing by 7.6 percent ahead of this week's Cityscape
exhibition, at which a number of degvelopers are expected to
announce new projects.
Energy stocks also performed well. Dana Gas and
Abu Dhabi National Energy (TAQA) jumped by 7.4 percent
and 3.9 percent respectively.
($1 = 3.7501 riyals)
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by David Goodman)