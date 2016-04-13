DUBAI, April 13 Gulf stock markets rose
moderately in early trade on Wednesday, encouraged by an
overnight jump in oil prices and strength in Asian bourses after
strong Chinese trade data. Banks led Saudi Arabia up on positive
first-quarter earnings.
The Saudi index climbed 0.5 percent as National
Commercial Bank, the biggest lender, rose 2.0 percent.
It posted a 1 percent rise in profit to 2.63 billion riyals
($701.5 million). SICO Bahrain had forecast 2.30 billion riyals
and Deutsche Bank, 2.23 billion riyals.
Saudi British Bank added 2.3 percent after posting
a 2.4 percent rise in profit to 1.14 billion riyals; three
analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected an average of 1.01
billion riyals.
But Bank Aljazira fell 1.1 percent after reporting
a 68 percent year-on-year rise in quarterly profit; it had been
gaining in previous weeks in anticipation of strong earnings.
Dubai's index added 0.2 percent as heavyweight
Emaar Properties gained 1.6 percent.
But Union Properties, the most heavily traded
stock, fell 1.1 percent after saying its board had approved
increasing its capital to 7 billion dirhams ($1.9 billion); it
did not say how capital would be boosted.
Abu Dhabi rose 0.6 percent because of First Gulf Bank
, which jumped 2.1 percent.
Qatar edged up 0.1 percent. Qatari Investors Group
surged 3.0 percent after reporting that first-quarter
profit expanded 19 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)