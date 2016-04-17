DUBAI, April 17 Oil producers are close to
reaching a deal to freeze output at a meeting in Doha on Sunday,
sources told Reuters, which may encourage investors in the Gulf
to take long positions in stocks.
The freeze may do little to boost oil prices, but could
increase confidence that they have bottomed out - a positive
signal for Gulf economies.
Saudi Arabia's stock index, which rose 4.0 percent
last week on the back of better-than-expected corporate
earnings, may therefore continue its uptrend, especially among
petrochemical shares, which account for one-fifth of the total
value of the market.
Al Rajhi, the largest listed bank, may also boost
the bourse after reporting a 32.8 percent jump in first-quarter
earnings to 2.02 billion riyals ($538.7 million), topping
analysts' expectations for 1.84 billion riyals. Shares in the
Islamic lender rose 7.6 percent last week.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)