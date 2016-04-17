DUBAI, April 17 Shares in Saudi Arabia fell in
early trade on Sunday because of profit-taking despite more
first-quarter earnings beats from major companies, while bourses
elsewhere in the Gulf were mixed.
Saudi Arabia's stock index, which rose 4.0 percent
last week, shed 0.9 percent in the first 75 minutes of trade.
Saudi banks' first quarter results continued to surprise to
the upside, with the largest lender by market value, Al Rajhi
Bank, posting a first-quarter net profit of 2.02
billion riyals ($538.7 million), a 32.8 percent jump, as it cut
wage costs and fee income increased.
Six analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast
quarterly profit of 1.84 billion riyals. Shares in the Islamic
lender were up 0.4 percent. But the banking sub-index,
which rose over 4 percent last week, was down 0.7 percent as
investors booked profits.
Saudi Kayan Petrochemical jumped 5.8 percent after
the company made a net loss of 216.3 million riyals ($57.7
million) in the three months to March 31; the average estimate
of three analysts polled by Reuters was for a quarterly loss of
373.8 million riyals.
Analysts at NCB Capital, who had estimated Kayan would make
net loss of 391 million riyals, said in note on Sunday they
believed the improvement was due to better-than-expected gross
margins.
But food manufacturer and retailer Halwani Brothers
slumped 5.3 percent after posting a 46.3 percent drop
in first-quarter profit to 13.9 million riyals.
The company said the sharp decline in profit was mainly due
to the devaluation of the Egyptian pound. Halwani derived close
to half its total revenue from Egypt in 2015, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Another Saudi food manufacturer with a large presence in
Egypt, Savola, which has yet to publish its quarterly
reports, was down 0.7 percent.
Dubai's index was down 0.4 percent as local
investors cashed out of mid- to large-cap stocks. Emaar
Properties and Dubai Financial Market fell
0.3 and 1.3 percent respectively.
But Shuaa Capital, which has been volatile over
the past month, jumped 10.3 percent in heavy trade. There have
been rumours that a major shareholder might be interested in
buying out the financial firm.
Abu Dhabi-listed Dana Gas jumped 7.1 percent and
was the most heavily traded share on that bourse, as investors
were encouraged by hopes that oil prices may have bottomed as
top producers meet in Doha to agree on a possible freeze in
output. The Abu Dhabi index was flat.
In Qatar, the main index added 0.2 percent, with
vessels operator Qatar Gas Transport up 0.8 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
Andrew Heavens)