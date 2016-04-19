DUBAI, April 19 Gulf stock markets may keep a firm tone on Tuesday as oil prices continue to hold up well despite the failure of Sunday's Doha meeting of oil producers to agree on an output freeze.

Brent crude is trading just below $43 a barrel, not far from last week's levels, supported in part by an oil workers' strike in Kuwait. Meanwhile, Asian share markets have risen to five-month highs after gains on Wall Street.

These factors may allow investors to focus on the latest first-quarter earnings in the Gulf, some of which are better than expected.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp reported a 13.2 percent drop in net profit to 3.41 billion riyals ($909.4 million), beating analysts' average forecast of 2.84 billion riyals by a substantial margin.

Mouwasat Medical Services reported a 27.2 percent rise in profit to 71.1 million riyals, beating an average forecast of 60.7 million riyals.

However, Jarir Marketing Co cut its first-quarter cash dividend to 1.75 riyals per share from 2.25 riyals - a decision which was not surprising after it said last week that net profit dropped 29.5 percent.

Some investors may also be disappointed by the dividend decision of Dubai's Emaar Properties after shareholders on Monday voted down a proposal to increase the payout for 2015 to 20 percent, and approved the board's proposal of 15 percent.

However, Emaar's chairman Mohammed Alabbar told reporters on Monday that its performance in the first quarter looked good after better-than-expected sales and cost-cutting. The company has not yet announced first-quarter earnings.

Elsewhere, Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan reported a 5.1 percent increase in first-quarter net profit to 537 million riyals ($147.5 million); EFG Hermes had forecast 513.3 million riyals and QNB Financial Services, 518.9 million riyals. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)