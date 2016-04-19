DUBAI, April 19 Most Gulf stock markets rose
early on Tuesday as several Saudi Arabian companies beat
first-quarter earnings estimates and oil prices held up better
than feared after the failure of Sunday's Doha meeting of
producers to agree on an output freeze.
The Saudi stock index climbed 1.1 percent as Saudi
Basic Industries, the biggest petrochemical producer,
gained 1.7 percent. It reported a 13.2 percent drop in net
profit to 3.41 billion riyals ($909.4 million); analysts had on
average forecast 2.84 billion riyals.
Sipchem gained 1.4 percent after posting a 37.1
percent drop in profit to 50.7 million riyals. Analysts had
forecast 37.42 million riyals.
The Saudi construction sector has also been hit hard by low
oil prices, but major builder Khodari rose 0.8
percent. Its profit plunged 70.6 percent to 4.11 million riyals
but beat the estimate of EFG Hermes, which had forecast a loss
of 6.25 million riyals.
Mouwasat Medical Services jumped 4.6 percent after
posting a 27.2 percent rise in profit to 71.1 million riyals,
beating an average forecast of 60.7 million riyals.
Jarir Marketing Co edged up 0.4 percent after
cutting its first-quarter cash dividend to 1.75 riyals per share
from 2.25 riyals.
Dubai's index added 0.6 percent, helped by a 1.4
percent rise in Emaar Properties after chairman
Mohammed Alabbar told reporters that its performance in the
first quarter looked good because of better-than-expected sales
and cost-cutting. The company has not yet announced
first-quarter earnings.
Abu Dhabi edged up 0.2 percent; most stocks moved
little but Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, which is to release
earnings on Thursday, jumped 6.7 percent in unusually heavy
trade.
Qatar edged down 0.2 percent but nine of the 10 most
heavily traded stocks were higher. Lender Masraf Al Rayan
slipped 0.1 percent after reporting a 5.1 percent rise
in first-quarter net profit to 537 million riyals ($147.5
million); EFG Hermes had forecast 513.3 million riyals and QNB
Financial Services, 518.9 million riyals.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Dominic Evans)