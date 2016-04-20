DUBAI, April 20 A retreat in crude oil prices
may erase some of Gulf bourses' recent gains on Wednesday, but
some stocks may continue to perform well because of strong
quarterly earnings.
Brent futures have snapped back 2.5 percent to
$42.97 in early Asian trade after Kuwaiti oil workers ended a
three-day strike that had cut production in the OPEC member by
nearly half.
On Tuesday Gulf stock markets posted solid gains, mainly
because of better-than-expected earnings, which helped lift
investor sentiment as they suggested some companies were able to
adapt swiftly to a wweaker economic environment.
On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia's top two telecommunications
operators may head in opposite directions after reporting
divergent results late on Tuesday.
Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) said cost-cutting had
helped it swing to a first-quarter profit of 16.6 million riyals
($4.43 million) compared to a loss of 44.5 million riyals in the
prior-year first quarter.
Analysts at NCB Capital had forecast it would make a net
profit of 201.1 million riyals for the period, but EFG Hermes
had expected a net loss of 4.59 million riyals.
Saudi Telecom missed analysts' forecasts, blaming
rising costs for a 5.2 percent fall in net profit. It made a
profit of 2.38 billion riyals compared to analysts' average
expected quarterly profit of 2.5 billion riyals.
In Doha, Qatar Gas Transport Co (Nakilat) may find
some buying interst after it posted a 7.9 percent rise in
first-quarter net profit to 240 million riyals ($65.91 million).
One analyst polled by Reuters had forecast Nakilat's profit
would be 234.2 million riyals.
Qatari banks have so far reported strong earnings, with the
latest, Qatar Islamic International Bank, posting a
5.1 percent rise in first-quarter earnings to 223.1 million
riyals.
