DUBAI, April 21 Shares in the petrochemical sector helped buoy Riyadh's stock index early on Thursday after oil prices firmed overnight, but some companies dropped after earnings misses that reflected weakness in the domestic economy.

Dubai's bourse was lifted by the real estate sector.

The Saudi petrochemical sub-index was up 1.0 percent after Brent crude prices rallied overnight to hit a high of $46 a barrel. The overall Saudi stock index was up 0.5 percent.

Generally results from Saudi petrochemical companies have exceeded expectations for the first three months of the year. But shares in Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co (Petrorabigh) fell 3.3 percent early on Thursday after it reported a loss of 32.7 million riyals ($8.7 million) in the three months to March 31, versus a net profit of 205.4 million riyals a year earlier.

Meanwhile, retailing chain Fawaz Alhokair slumped 10.0 percent after the company reported a 98 percent drop in quarterly earnings, missing analysts' forecast by a wide margin.

Net profit came in at 3.17 million riyals; three analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast Alhokair would make a quarterly profit of 160.16 million riyals.

Alhokair, which owns franchise rights for brands including Zara and Starbucks in the Middle East, said quarterly net profit from its domestic business was 92 million riyals, but its foreign operations made a loss of 89 million riyals.

Multinational companies operating in Egypt in particular have been hit by the devaluation of the Egyptian pound. NCB Capital said in a note that in addition to a 3.2 percent decline in total sales, the slump in Alhokair's net profit might be due to write-offs and foreign exchange losses.

Another consumer discretionary stock, Al Tayyar Travel Group , declined 1.4 percent after the tourism company posted a 32.2 percent fall in first-quarter net profit.

The company made a net profit of 194 million riyals but analysts at Aljazira Capital had expected the company to make 210.8 million riyals.

In Dubai the index was up 0.9 percent, boosted by real estate-related stocks as builder Arabtec, the most actively traded stock, which added 0.6 percent. The loss-making builder's chairman said on Wednesday it might break even in 2016 and should return to profit in the following year.

Deyaar Development was up 0.9 percent despite reporting a 7.6 percent fall in quarterly profits. Emaar Properties, the largest listed real developer which has yet to report quarterly earnings, added 2.4 percent. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Raissa Kasolowsky)