DUBAI, April 24 Saudi Arabia's bourse rose in early trade on Sunday as firm oil prices encouraged investors, but the retail sector continued to reflect weakness of the domestic economy. Other Gulf bourses traded narrowly.

Riyadh's main index was up 0.9 percent in the first hour of trade, extending Thursday's 1.2 percent gain. It was supported mainly by petrochemical shares, with Saudi Basic Industries up 1.9 percent.

Oil prices rose on Friday, notching their third straight week of gains, as market sentiment turned more upbeat amid signs that a persistent global supply glut might be easing. Brent futures ended Friday up 1.3 percent at $45.11 per barrel.

But extending last week's disappointing set of results from Saudi retailers, United Electronics Co (Extra) reported its first loss on record, of 44.8 million riyals ($12.2 million), for the first quarter of 2016. Its shares slumped 5.5 percent.

Analysts at NCB Capital, which had forecast the company would make a net profit of 13.1 million riyals, said the loss appeared to be due mainly to reduced sales because of lower discretionary spending, while gross margins were squeezed by discounting.

Another domestic-focused company, Dar Al Arkan, one of Saudi Arabia's largest property developers, extended an earnings slump as it reported a 60.7 percent fall in first-quarter net profit.

The company made a net profit of 57.85 million riyals, missing the 82.1 million riyals which analysts at NCB Capital had predicted. However, shares in the developer rose 4.7 percent.

Saudi Investment Bank dropped 1.9 percent after reporting a 43 percent decline in quarterly net profit hurt by higher expenses.

Generally, banks in the kingdom and across the region have fared better than expected. On Thursday, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank reported a 6.9 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, aided by higher revenue and an increased customer base.

The emirate's largest sharia-compliant bank made a net profit of 482 million dirhams, beating the 446 million which analysts at EFG Hermes had forecasted. Its shares were up 2.1 percent on Sunday, while Abu Dhabi's main index was down 0.4 percent.

In Dubai, the stock index was up 0.2 percent, lifted by a 2.6 percent gain in telecommunications operator du . The company has not yet reported quarterly earnings.

Courier company Aramex was up 0.6 percent after reporting a 12 percent rise in first-quarter earnings, in line with analysts' expectations. Aramex attributed the profit rise to growth in all regions. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; editing by Andrew Torchia and Jason Neely)