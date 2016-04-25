DUBAI, April 25 Gulf shares edged lower, giving
up recent gains, while the Saudi market fell ahead of the
expected announcement of a major reform plan later on Monday.
Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is due to
reveal his "Saudi Vision 2030", a plan to liberate the kingdom
from its reliance on oil through steps such as a government
efficiency campaign, a bigger private sector role, and more
aggressive management of the kingdom's foreign assets.
Regional fund managers said some healthcare, education and
insurance shares may see buying interest as a result of the
plan, which is likely to try to develop those sectors.
But because the reforms are long-term, most do not expect
any immediate, extended stock market rally.
"Any knee-jerk reaction in the stock market may be
short-lived, because this plan will lay out the road map of what
will happen over the mid- to longer term," one asset manager in
Jeddah said.
Riyadh's index slipped 0.3 percent as investors
booked profits in petrochemical shares. Bellwether Saudi Basic
Industries fell 0.9 percent, erasing some of Sunday's
3.8 percent gain.
The Saudi stock index has recovered most of its
heavy losses this year, increasing nearly 20 percent over the
last three months as oil prices have rebounded.
Insurance stocks headed for a fifth session of gains. BUPA
Arabia jumped 2.5 percent after the medical insurer
announced its board recommended a cash dividend of 2 riyals per
share for 2015; for 2014, it distributed 0.5 riyal.
Last week BUPA Arabia reported a 97.5 percent jump in
first-quarter net profit, due to higher net earned premiums.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, Industries Qatar (IQ)
reported a 26.7 percent fall in first-quarter net profit to 697
million riyals ($186 million), against analysts' average net
profit forecast of 748.5 million riyals. Shares in the commodity
producer fell 2.3 percent. The main Qatari index was down
1.0 percent.
Dubai's third-biggest lender by assets, Mashreq,
posted an 18.3 percent fall in first-quarter net profit as it
failed to recoup as many bad debts as it did in the
corresponding period last year. Shares in the bank, which is
usually thinly traded, were down 1.1 percent.
The Dubai index shed 0.8 percent. Builders Arabtec
and Drake & Scull, which have not yet
reported quarterly earnings, fell 2.3 and 1.2 percent
respectively.
Abu Dhabi's index edged 0.1 percent lower, weighed by
declines in blue-chip banks. First Gulf Bank and Abu
Dhabi Commercial Bank dropped 0.4 and 0.8 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
Alexander Smith)