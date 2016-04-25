DUBAI, April 25 Gulf shares edged lower, giving up recent gains, while the Saudi market fell ahead of the expected announcement of a major reform plan later on Monday.

Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is due to reveal his "Saudi Vision 2030", a plan to liberate the kingdom from its reliance on oil through steps such as a government efficiency campaign, a bigger private sector role, and more aggressive management of the kingdom's foreign assets.

Regional fund managers said some healthcare, education and insurance shares may see buying interest as a result of the plan, which is likely to try to develop those sectors.

But because the reforms are long-term, most do not expect any immediate, extended stock market rally.

"Any knee-jerk reaction in the stock market may be short-lived, because this plan will lay out the road map of what will happen over the mid- to longer term," one asset manager in Jeddah said.

Riyadh's index slipped 0.3 percent as investors booked profits in petrochemical shares. Bellwether Saudi Basic Industries fell 0.9 percent, erasing some of Sunday's 3.8 percent gain.

The Saudi stock index has recovered most of its heavy losses this year, increasing nearly 20 percent over the last three months as oil prices have rebounded.

Insurance stocks headed for a fifth session of gains. BUPA Arabia jumped 2.5 percent after the medical insurer announced its board recommended a cash dividend of 2 riyals per share for 2015; for 2014, it distributed 0.5 riyal.

Last week BUPA Arabia reported a 97.5 percent jump in first-quarter net profit, due to higher net earned premiums.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, Industries Qatar (IQ) reported a 26.7 percent fall in first-quarter net profit to 697 million riyals ($186 million), against analysts' average net profit forecast of 748.5 million riyals. Shares in the commodity producer fell 2.3 percent. The main Qatari index was down 1.0 percent.

Dubai's third-biggest lender by assets, Mashreq, posted an 18.3 percent fall in first-quarter net profit as it failed to recoup as many bad debts as it did in the corresponding period last year. Shares in the bank, which is usually thinly traded, were down 1.1 percent.

The Dubai index shed 0.8 percent. Builders Arabtec and Drake & Scull, which have not yet reported quarterly earnings, fell 2.3 and 1.2 percent respectively.

Abu Dhabi's index edged 0.1 percent lower, weighed by declines in blue-chip banks. First Gulf Bank and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank dropped 0.4 and 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Alexander Smith)