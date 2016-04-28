DUBAI, April 28 Mixed first-quarter earnings may drive Gulf stock markets on Thursday, after three Abu Dhabi banks came in on the low side of expectations but Qatari telecommunications operator Ooredoo beat estimates by a large margin.

Brent oil futures climbed above $47.00 per barrel on Wednesday, to their highest level this year, in a positive signal for the Gulf. But most Gulf bourses have largely digested the improved oil price outlook and have been focusing more on corporate earnings and the impact of the region's economic slowdown in recent days.

National Bank of Abu Dhabi reported a 10.7 percent fall in net profit to 1.27 billion dirhams ($345.8 million); two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 1.28 billion dirhams and 1.45 billion dirhams.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank posted an 18.2 percent fall in profit to 1.02 billion dirhams, partly because of a rise in loan provisions; analysts had forecast 1.13 billion dirhams and 1.28 billion dirhams.

And First Gulf Bank reported a 6 percent fall in profit to 1.33 billion dirhams; analysts had forecast 1.27 billion dirhams and 1.51 billion dirhams.

In Qatar, however, Ooredoo reported a 75 percent leap in first-quarter net profit to 879 million riyals ($241.4 million), driven by foreign exchange gains from Indonesia and Myanmar. Analysts at EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain had forecast 452.5 million riyals and 487 million riyals respectively.

In Saudi Arabia, real estate developer Jabal Omar Development reported a 43.99 million riyal ($11.7 million) net loss for the latest quarter, citing lower sales of residential units and a higher debt burden. That compared with a 65.05 million riyal profit a year earlier, but a 75.51 million riyal loss in the previous quarter. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)