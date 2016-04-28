DUBAI, April 28 Share price declines among
leading banks in the United Arab Emirates after disappointing
quarterly earnings reports pulled down stock markets there on
Thursday, while Saudi Arabian shares edged down.
Abu Dhabi's index lost 1.3 percent. Abu Dhabi
Commercial Bank dropped 5.0 percent after it reported
first-quarter net profit of 1.02 billion dirhams ($277.7
million), missing analysts' forecasts. It attributed the 18.2
percent fall to a dip in income from core business and increased
bad loan provisions.
"Tight liquidity in the market is escalating competition and
pushing deposit costs higher," said a note by UBS Securities.
First Gulf Bank made a net profit of 1.33 billion
dirhams, down 6 percent as income from fees and commissions
slipped; two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 1.27
billion dirhams and 1.51 billion dirhams. Shares in the lender
fell 1.9 percent.
National Bank of Abu Dhabi edged down 0.3 percent
after reporting a 10.7 percent fall in net profit to 1.27
billion dirhams; analysts had forecast 1.28 billion and 1.45
billion.
In Dubai, the stock index pulled back 1.4 percent
with Dubai Islamic Bank dropping 3.2 percent. On
Wednesday it had lost 3.6 percent after posting a 7.2 percent
increase in first-quarter profit to 875.3 million dirhams; EFG
Hermes had forecast 938 million.
Other shares also fell as investors booked profits in stocks
which had outperformed this week after posting better-than-
expected earnings. Emaar Malls dropped 3.7 percent.
In Riyadh, the index edged down 0.1 percent. It rose
strongly earlier in the week after the announcement by Deputy
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman of economic reforms designed to
free the kingdom from its dependence on petrodollars.
Builder Jabal Omar Development fell 2.7 percent
after reporting a quarterly net loss of 43.99 million riyals
($11.7 million) compared with a 65.05 million riyal profit a
year earlier. It cited a higher debt burden and lower sales of
residential units.
In Qatar, telecommunications operator Ooredoo rose
0.8 percent after it reported a 75 percent leap in first-quarter
net profit to 879 million riyals ($241.4 million), driven by
foreign exchange gains. Analysts at EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain
had forecast 452.5 million riyals and 487 million riyals.
Qatar's stock index edged down 0.1 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and John
Stonestreet)