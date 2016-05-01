DUBAI May 1 Stock markets in the Gulf were
mixed in early trade on Sunday with Saudi Arabia's bourse buoyed
by commodity-related shares while banks weighed on United Arab
Emirates indexes.
Shares in Saudi Arabian Mining Co jumped 9.5
percent, their daily limit, after the miner reshuffled its board
and appointed the chairman of state oil giant Saudi Aramco,
Khalid al-Falih, as a member.
Developing the Saudi mining industry and making Aramco into
a diversified industrial conglomerate are major planks of a
national economic reform plan announced last week.
Saudi Basic Industries added 1.2 percent;
Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Issa, a board member of Saudi Basic
Industries, will also join Ma'aden's board. The main
Saudi stock index was up 0.1 percent after an hour of
trade.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, the mood was weaker. Abu Dhabi banks
remained soft after disappointing first-quarter earnings last
week; the main index fell 0.7 percent. Heavyweight First
Gulf Bank was down 1.2 percent and Abu Dhabi Commercial
Bank lost 2.4 percent.
But Union National Bank rose 2.2 percent despite
posting a 27 percent drop in first-quarter net profit
attributable to equity holders to 447 million dirhams ($121.76
million). Two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 314.00
million dirhams and 454.30 million dirhams.
Dubai's index fell 0.9 percent. Emaar Properties
, which has not yet reported earnings, fell 1.0 percent
and Dubai Islamic Bank, which reported a drop in
profits last week, lost 0.9 percent.
But Gulf Navigation jumped 6.5 percent in
unusually high trading volume. The ship operator has not yet
reported its quarterly results.
