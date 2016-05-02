DUBAI May 2 Dubai's stock market may be supported on Monday by strong earnings at its largest listed property developer, while other Gulf markets may trade narrowly.

Brent futures have pulled back 1.2 percent to $46.81 per barrel in early Asian trade, but in recent days changes in oil prices have had little effect on Gulf stock markets as they turn their focus to earnings and economic reforms.

"We expect headwinds to near-term earnings to remain realtively strong, and our main concern is asset quality trends at banks on the back of tightening liquidity, rising operating costs and slowing macroeconomic growth," said Sachin Mohindra, porttfolio manager at Abu Dhabi's Invest AD.

In Dubai, Emaar Properties shrugged off a weakening local property market to report a 17 percent increase in first-quarter net profit to 1.21 billion dirhams ($330 million). SICO Bahrain had forecast 1.22 billion dirhams.

Deutsche Bank slightly raised its target price for the stock, last at 6.64 dirhams, to 10.70 dirhams from 10.50 dirhams, with a "buy" rating.

Also, Dubai Financial Market (DFM), the Gulf's only listed stock exchange, reported a 27 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on the back of an increase in trading activity.

In Saudi Arabia, some retail investors have started to book profits before the month of Ramadan, which is five weeks away, when activity usually declines.

On Sunday the index pulled back, dragged down by banks. However, Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) jumped its 10 percent daily limit after the government reshuffled its board, appointing the chairman of state oil giant Saudi Aramco, Khalid al-Falih, as the mining company's chairman; this may continue to spark buying of Ma'aden on Monday. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)