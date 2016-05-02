* Petchems lead Saudi market down
* Dubai Financial Market sinks after earnings
* GFH rises on letter of intent with Eshraq
* Abu Dhabi's TAQA outperforms on asset sale hope
* Qatar's Ezdan falls after Q1 costs increase
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, May 2 Stock markets in the Gulf fell on
Monday after oil prices pulled back and Dubai blue chip Emaar
Properties dropped following the release of its first-quarter
earnings.
Saudi Arabia's index slipped 0.6 percent as
petrochemical shares in particular were weak, with Saudi Basic
Industries losing 1.2 percent.
Saudi Arabian Mining Co retreated 3 percent after
jumping by its 10 percent daily limit on Sunday on news that the
miner had reshuffled its board and appointed the chairman of
state oil giant Saudi Aramco, Khalid al-Falih, as its own
chairman as part of a government drive to develop the mining
sector.
In Dubai, the index fell 1.8 percent. Emaar
rose at the opening but closed 2.1 percent lower; it
reported a 17 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 1.21
billion dirhams ($330 million). SICO Bahrain had forecast 1.22
billion dirhams.
Dubai Investments, another stock commonly seen as
a play on the Dubai economy, sank 5.1 percent. Dubai Financial
Market slid 4 percent after reporting a 27 percent rise
in first-quarter net profit on the back of an increase in
trading activity.
But GFH Financial rose 0.9 percent after saying it
had signed a preliminary letter of intent with Abu Dhabi's
Eshraq Properties, under which GFH might sell real
estate assets to Eshraq in exchange for Eshraq shares. Eshraq
dropped 1.2 percent and was Abu Dhabi's most heavily traded
stock.
Abu Dhabi's index lost 0.8 percent as some banks
continued falling after last week's disappointing earnings in
the sector.
Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) outperformed,
rising early on and closing flat in unusually heavy trade, after
sources told Reuters that TAQA was considering whether to
sell its overseas oil and gas assets to another Abu Dhabi
state-owned entity as it focuses on its core business of power
generation and water production. TAQA declined to comment.
Qatar's index fell 0.9 percent as real estate firm
Ezdan Holding lost 2.7 percent after reporting a 12
percent increase in first-quarter profit to 585 million riyals
($161 million), with growth restrained by a sharp rise in
expenses and financial costs.
But Dlalala Brokerage surged its 10 percent daily
limit in unusually heavy trade.
Egypt's market was closed for a public holiday.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index slipped 0.6 percent to 6,716 points.
DUBAI
* The index fell 1.8 percent to 3,385 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index dropped 0.8 percent to 4,470 points.
QATAR
* The index fell 0.9 percent to 10,092 points.
KUWAIT
* The index dropped 0.6 percent to 5,372 points.
OMAN
* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 5,952 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index rose 0.2 percent to 1,113 points.
