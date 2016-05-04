DUBAI May 4 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade
with a weak bias on Wednesday after oil prices slipped again
overnight and global bourses pulled back because of concern
about lacklustre growth and creeping deflation.
At $45.03 a barrel, Brent oil is down 7 percent from
this year's peak on April 29, while MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan has dropped
1.1 percent on Wednesday morning.
The Saudi Arabian market's failure to react positively to
market reforms announced on Tuesday, including an easing of
restrictions on foreign ownership and a move to second-day
settlement in 2017, showed investors have little appetite to
push shares up at present.
The Saudi index, last at 6,638 points, has technical
support on its March peak of 6,525 points.
Dubai's index, last at 3,324 points, has already
broken below its March peak; chart support lies at the March low
of 3,248 points.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)