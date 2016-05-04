DUBAI May 4 Stock markets in the Gulf followed
international bourses lower early on Wednesday after oil prices
slipped again overnight and concern about lacklustre global
growth weighed on investors.
Riyadh's index shed 0.2 percent in the first 45
minutes of trade in modest volume. Shares in the retail and
petrochemical sectors were the main laggards.
Jarir Marketing and Fawaz Alhokair, two
of the largest retailers in the kingdom, dropped 1.3 and 0.8
percent respectively. But low-cost supermarket chain Alothaim
, which could attract more customers during an economic
slowdown, rose 1.8 percent.
Dubai's stock market fell 1.5 percent, extending
the previous session's losses. Most Dubai companies have now
reported first-quarter earnings, many of which were in line with
or fell below expectations. Emaar Properties, which
early this week reported net profits in line with expectations,
retreated a further 2.7 percent.
But Dubai Parks and Resorts added 1.6 percent as
rights to a share issue began trading on Wednesday. The trading
period for the rights, worth 1.68 billion dirhams, will end on
May 18.
In Abu Dhabi, the index was weighed down by energy-
related shares. Dana Gas and Abu Dhabi National Energy
dropped 1.9 and 5.0 percent. The main index slipped
0.1 percent.
But some blue chips gained; Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
and Etisalat each edged up 0.3 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Angus
MacSwan)