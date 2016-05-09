DUBAI May 9 Stock markets in the Gulf may gain
support on Monday from some positive quarterly earnings, but
Saudi Arabia's bourse may slip as local retail investors book
recent gains.
Riyadh's index is up 6.6 percent over the last four
weeks, partly on local investors' optimism over the economic
reform programme. But it closed on Sunday well off its intra-day
high, suggesting funds are not chasing the market higher and it
is vulnerable to profit-taking by retail investors.
Meanwhile, United Arab Emirates budget carrier Air Arabia
may find buying interest after reporting a 42.2
percent rise in first-quarter net profit. Profit was 111.1
million dirhams ($30.3 million) compared with the average of
three analysts polled by Reuters of 88.8 million dirhams.
Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf
logistics companies, may reported a 10.9 percent rise in
first-quarter net profit. Although revenue fell 6.1 percent from
a year earlier, profit came in at 13.1 million dinars ($43.5
million); SICO Bahrain had forecast 12.5 million dinars. Shares
in Agility arte up 6.4 percent over the last month.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)