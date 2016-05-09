DUBAI May 9 Shares in the Gulf were mixed in
early trade on Monday as some investors cashed out of stocks
that had recently risen, while Dubai-listed Air Arabia rose
after a quarterly earnings beat.
Riyadh's index was flat in the first 40 minutes of
trade. The food and agriculture index lagged other
sectors, with heavyweight Savola Group dropping 1.0
percent.
But petrochemical shares were firm as Brent oil prices
stabilised over $45 a barrel in early Asian trade; Saudi
Basic Industries edged up 0.6 percent.
In Dubai, Air Arabia, the most heavily traded
stock on the bourse, climbed 2.4 percent after the budget
airline reported a 42.2 percent rise in first-quarter net profit
to 111.1 million dirhams ($30.3 million); analysts polled by
Reuters had on average forecast 88.8 million
dirhams.
But DAMAC Properties dropped 2.8 percent after
the developer reported a 15 percent fall in first-quarter net
profit, as revenue fell by a third compared to a year earlier.
Shares in companies which have not yet reported
first-quarter earnings were also weak, with Arabtec
and Drake & Scull each retreating more than 2.0
percent. The general Dubai index was down 0.7 percent.
Neighbouring Abu Dhabi's stock index fared better,
edging up 0.3 percent. Blue chips provided the main support,
with First Gulf Bank and Etisalat adding 1.2
and 0.3 percent respectively.
Agthia Group rose 1.1 percent after reporting a 14
percent year-on-year rise in first-quarter net profit on a 12
percent increase in net revenue.
Doha's index was also up 0.3 percent on the back of
some buying interest in blue chips. Islamic bank Masraf Al Rayan
and Qatar Gas Transport rose 0.8 and 0.4
percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
Dominic Evans)