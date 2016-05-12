DUBAI May 12 Gulf stock markets look set to
consolidate on Thursday, with a jump in oil prices supporting
sentiment but few other positive catalysts to buy before the
weekend.
Brent crude futures surged 4.6 percent on Wednesday
to near their highest levels this year, but major U.S. stock
indexes fell about 1 percent.
Falling trade volumes and the formation of triangle patterns
by major Gulf stock indexes over the past few weeks suggest
markets may move sideways for some time.
The Saudi index, last at 6,654 points, has immediate
technical support at the May low of 6,574 points and resistance
at the April peak of 6,699 points.
Dubai's index, last at 3,329 points, has support
around 3,250 points, the March lows, and faces underlying
resistance around 3,450 points.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)