DUBAI May 15 Stock markets in the Middle East
may consolidate with a soft bias on Sunday after the Dow Jones
industrial average dropped 1.1 percent on Friday and
Moody's Investors service cut its debt ratings or outlooks for
countries in the region.
Moody's lowered its ratings for Saudi Arabia, Oman and
Bahrain while assigning negative outlooks to the United Arab
Emirates, Oman and Bahrain. Its rating of Saudi Arabia is still
two notches above Standard & Poor's, but the action did
underline continued pressure from low oil prices; negative
outlooks were assigned to the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and
Qatar.
Egypt's credit outlook was cut to negative from stable, a
sign that hoped-for improvements in the economy following
massive foreign aid and efforts at reform are still proving
difficult to achieve.
Dubai builder Arabtec reported its first-quarter
net loss narrowed to 46.4 million dirhams ($12.63 million) from
a loss of 279.8 million dirhams a year earlier. This may be seen
as positive by some investors; analysts polled by Reuters had on
average forecast a loss of 123.6 million dirhams.
But Kuwait Food Co (Americana) posted a 12.3
percent fall in first-quarter net profit, citing higher costs
and losses from foreign exchange for the decline.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)