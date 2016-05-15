DUBAI May 15 Gulf stock markets were mixed in
early trade on Sunday with two Dubai construction firms dropping
after reporting first-quarter earnings.
Dubai's index fell 0.5 percent as Arabtec
sank 2.0 percent after its first-quarter net loss narrowed to
46.4 million dirhams ($12.6 million) from 279.8 million dirhams
a year earlier. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average
forecast a loss of 123.6 million dirhams.
Drake & Scull slid 2.7 percent after reporting a 61
percent fall in profit to 9.8 million dirhams. EFG Hermes had
forecast 20.1 million dirhams.
But Saudi Arabia's index climbed 0.4 percent as
miner Ma'aden, expected to benefit from a drive to
develop the industry in the kingdom's economic reform plan,
jumped 6.5 percent.
Saudi International Petrochemical Co (Sipchem)
gained 1.4 percent after chief executive Ahmad al-Ohali told
Reuters that the firm would be open to reviving its aborted
merger with Sahara Petrochemical or pursuing another
target, but only once the kingdom had changed rules governing
mergers and acquisitions. Sahara edged up 0.4 percent.
Abu Dhabi's index fell 0.7 percent as Aldar
Properties lost 2.3 percent.
Qatar inched up 0.2 percent as drilling rig provider
Gulf International Services jumped 8.5 percent.
In Oman, Renaissance Services climbed 3.2 percent
after jumping its 10 percent daily limit on Thursday, when it
said its subsidiary Topaz Energy and Marine were part of a
consortium that won a contract to supply and operate 15 vessels
for a company in Kazakhstan. Oman's stock index added 0.3
percent.
