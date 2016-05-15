* Saudi miner Ma'aden surges; may benefit from reforms
* Dubai's Arabtec, Drake & Scull fall sharply after results
* Oman's Renaissance Services keeps rising on Kazakh deal
* Egypt sinks after Moody's cuts debt outlook
* Commercial International Bank slides after Q1 earnings
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, May 15 Major Middle Eastern stock markets
fell on Sunday after Moody's cut the debt ratings or outlooks of
many countries, while Dubai construction firms dropped steeply
after reporting first-quarter earnings.
Moody's lowered its ratings for Saudi Arabia, Oman and
Bahrain while assigning negative outlooks to the United Arab
Emirates, Oman and Bahrain.
Its rating of Saudi Arabia is still two notches above
Standard & Poor's, but the action underlined continued pressure
from low oil prices; negative outlooks were assigned to the
United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar.
The Saudi stock index spent much of the day higher
but closed 0.03 percent lower, with petrochemicals blue chip
Saudi Basic Industries dropping 0.3 percent.
Miner Ma'aden climbed 3.3 percent, however. It is
expected to benefit from a drive to develop the mining industry
in the kingdom's economic reform plan.
Saudi International Petrochemical Co (Sipchem)
was flat after chief executive Ahmad al-Ohali told
Reuters the firm would be open to reviving its aborted
merger with Sahara Petrochemical or pursuing another
target, but only once the kingdom had changed rules governing
mergers and acquisitions. Sahara rose 1.3
percent.
Dubai's index dropped 1.2 percent as Arabtec
tumbled 4.6 percent, after its first-quarter net loss
narrowed to 46.4 million dirhams ($12.6 million) from 279.8
million dirhams a year earlier. Analysts polled by Reuters had
on average forecast a loss of 123.6 million dirhams.
Drake & Scull also sank 4.6 percent after reporting
a 61 percent plunge in profit to 9.8 million dirhams. EFG Hermes
had forecast 20.1 million dirhams.
Abu Dhabi's index fell 0.3 percent as Aldar
Properties lost 1.9 percent. Qatar edged down
0.2 percent but drilling rig provider Gulf
International Services jumped 6.5 percent.
In Oman, Renaissance Services climbed a further 5.2
percent after jumping its 10 percent daily limit on Thursday,
when it said its subsidiary Topaz Energy and Marine were part of
a consortium that won a contract to supply and operate 15
vessels for a company in Kazakhstan. Oman's stock index
edged up 0.03 percent.
Egypt's index sank 2.0 percent after Moody's cut
its outlook to negative from stable, a sign that hoped-for
improvements in the economy following massive foreign aid and
efforts at reform are still proving difficult to achieve.
Commercial International Bank, Egypt's
largest-listed company, slipped 2.2 percent to 43.00 Egyptian
pounds after reporting a 17 percent rise in first-quarter net
profit, helped by improved interest margins.
Exotix investment bank kept a "buy" rating on the stock with
a target price of 49.00 pounds, though it said it was concerned
by rising costs at the bank and expectations that the
introduction of Basel III global banking standards this year
would reduce the bank's capital buffer.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index edged down 0.03 percent at 6,693 points.
DUBAI
* The index dropped 1.2 percent to 3,305 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index lost 0.3 percent to 4,374 points.
QATAR
* The index fell 0.2 percent to 9,920 points.
EGYPT
* The index sank 2.0 percent to 7,373 points.
KUWAIT
* The index fell 0.4 percent to 5,376 points.
OMAN
* The index edged up 0.03 percent to 5,971 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index edged down 0.2 percent to 1,110 points.
(Editing by Andrew Roche)