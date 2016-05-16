DUBAI May 16 Strong oil prices look set to
support stock markets in the Gulf on Monday but shrinking
trading volumes on the bourses suggest they are unlikely to
rally far for now.
Brent crude futures have climbed more than 1 percent
to as high as $48.66 a barrel on Monday, their highest level
this year, after long-time bear Goldman Sachs said the market
had ended almost two years of oversupply and flipped to a
deficit.
This could boost petrochemical stocks and shares in other
companies linked to the oil industry such as Qatari drilling rig
provider Gulf International Services, which jumped 6.5
percent on Sunday to 37.00 riyals in its heaviest trade since
mid-March. The stock faces technical resistance at the March
peak of 39.80 riyals.
Nevertheless, with investors believing austerity policies in
the Gulf have yet to show up fully in corporate earnings, the
markets may lack the trading interest to mount an extended
uptrend.
Trading volume in Saudi Arabia shrank on Sunday to its
lowest level for a month, while volume in Dubai also fell
sharply.
Dubai-listed GFH Financial may attract interest
after it reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of
$6.1 million for the first quarter of 2016, up 176 percent from
a year earlier.
