DUBAI May 16 Saudi Arabian petrochemical shares
rose in early trade on Monday after oil prices surged overnight,
but most stocks in the region moved little in modest trading
volumes.
Brent crude futures climbed more than 1 percent to
as high as $48.66 a barrel on Monday, their highest level this
year, after long-time bear Goldman Sachs said the market had
ended almost two years of oversupply and flipped to a deficit.
In Riyadh, Saudi Kayan gained 0.7 percent and
Sahara Petrochemical was up 1.3 percent. The Saudi
stock index rose 0.4 percent in the first half-hour.
But in Dubai, the index edged down 0.1 percent as
GFH Financial sank 0.9 percent. It had reported a net
profit attributable to shareholders of $6.1 million for the
first quarter of 2016, up 176 percent from a year earlier.
Abu Dhabi's index edged down 0.1 percent with Abu
Dhabi Commercial Bank losing 1.2 percent. But Qatar
gained 0.8 percent, boosted by telecommunications
operator Ooredoo, which surged 2.7 percent.
