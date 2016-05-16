DUBAI May 16 Saudi Arabian petrochemical shares rose in early trade on Monday after oil prices surged overnight, but most stocks in the region moved little in modest trading volumes.

Brent crude futures climbed more than 1 percent to as high as $48.66 a barrel on Monday, their highest level this year, after long-time bear Goldman Sachs said the market had ended almost two years of oversupply and flipped to a deficit.

In Riyadh, Saudi Kayan gained 0.7 percent and Sahara Petrochemical was up 1.3 percent. The Saudi stock index rose 0.4 percent in the first half-hour.

But in Dubai, the index edged down 0.1 percent as GFH Financial sank 0.9 percent. It had reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of $6.1 million for the first quarter of 2016, up 176 percent from a year earlier.

Abu Dhabi's index edged down 0.1 percent with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank losing 1.2 percent. But Qatar gained 0.8 percent, boosted by telecommunications operator Ooredoo, which surged 2.7 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)