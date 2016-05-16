* Second-tier Saudi petchems rise
* Ma'aden continues uptrend on reform plan hopes
* Dubai Parks and Resorts falls; strong interest in rights
* GFH Financial drops despite strong Q1 earnings
* Egypt's EFG Hermes up after positive Beltone report
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, May 16 Gulf stock markets ended mixed on
Monday, with a strong oil price failing to give much of a boost
to shares as investors focused on the blow to corporate earnings
expected later this year from governments' austerity policies.
Brent crude futures climbed more than 2 percent to
as high as $49.08 a barrel on Monday, their highest level this
year, after long-time bear Goldman Sachs said the oil market had
ended almost two years of oversupply and flipped to a deficit.
This buoyed some Saudi petrochemical shares, with Saudi
Kayan rising 0.7 percent and Sahara Petrochemical
gaining 1.3 percent.
But the biggest petrochemical stock, Saudi Basic Industries
, dropped 0.6 percent and the overall Saudi
stock index closed just 0.1 percent higher in moderate
trading volume.
Miner Ma'aden, which has jumped 44 percent in the
past four weeks amid hopes that it will benefit from an emphasis
on developing the sector that features in the government's
economic reform plan, rose 1.5 percent to a nine-month closing
high of 41.70 riyals.
In Dubai the stock index fell 0.4 percent in thin
volume. Dubai Parks and Resorts dropped 1.5 percent to
1.28 dirhams after saying its 1.68 billion dirham ($458 million)
rights issue was 64 percent subscribed on the first day.
Holders will have until May 18 to trade the rights, which
allow the purchase of shares at 1 dirham each, so many investors
may be selling the stock while planning to buy it back via the
rights.
GFH Financial sank 1.4 percent. It had reported a
net profit attributable to shareholders of $6.1 million for the
first quarter of 2016, up 176 percent from a year earlier.
Abu Dhabi's index fell 0.7 percent, hit by a 2.4
percent slide in First Gulf Bank. But Qatar
gained 0.8 percent, boosted by telecommunications operator
Ooredoo, which climbed 2.1 percent.
Egypt's index gained 0.5 percent as Orascom Telecom
media added 2.9 percent. Its unit Beltone Financial
is in the process of buying CI Capital, the investment
banking arm of Commercial International Bank ; the bank
said on Sunday that it had approved a further two-week extension
for the offer, which will now expire on May 26.
Investment bank EFG Hermes rose 3.2 percent;
analysts at Beltone came out with a positive report on EFG's
first-quarter earnings and a "buy" rating on the company, saying
its performance was exceptional across divisions.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 6,699 points.
DUBAI
* The index fell 0.4 percent to 3,290 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index dropped 0.7 percent to 4,345 points.
QATAR
* The index rose 0.8 percent to 9,996 points.
EGYPT
* The index gained 0.5 percent to 7,409 points.
KUWAIT
* The index fell 0.5 percent to 5,348 points.
OMAN
* The index edged up 0.02 percent to 5,973 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 1,108 points.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)