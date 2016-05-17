DUBAI May 17 Saudi shares rose early on
Tuesday, lifted by firmer oil prices and news that Saudi
Arabia's second-largest telecommunications operator Mobily had
secured waivers from all its lenders on breaches of loan
agreements.
Real estate stocks lifted the Dubai index.
Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) jumped 6.7 percent after
it said lenders who had not already agreed in December to waive
breaches in loan terms had now done so.
Rivals Saudi Telecom and Zain Saudi were
up 0.8 and 1.1 percent respectively.
Petrochemical shares were strong with the sub-index
rising 1.9 percent, heading for its fifth straight session of
gains after Brent crude oil hit another high for this
year.
Saudi Basic Industries, the largest petrochemical
producer, rose 0.9 percent. The main index was up 1.0
percent.
In Dubai the index added 0.6 percent with Arabtec
climbing 0.7 percent to 1.46 dirhams after it said its
June 1 general assembly would aim to approve a plan to use "all
the statutory reserve to extinguish part of the company's
losses". It gave no details. Arabtec has reported losses in the
past six quarters, which it blamed on increased costs and tough
market conditions.
In the last few days analysts at Deutsche Bank cut their
price target for Arabtec stock to 1.11 dirhams from 1.14 dirhams
while maintaining a "hold" rating, and EFG Hermes raised its
target to 1.13 dirhams from 1.07 dirhams while keeping a "sell"
rating.
Blue chip Emaar Properties jumped 2.3 percent.
Vodafone Qatar dropped 3.5 percent after the
company reported a net loss of 180 million riyals ($50 million)
in the latest quarter, versus a loss of 66 million riyals a year
earlier.
Doha's main index was down 0.03 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)