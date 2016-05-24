DUBAI May 24 Gulf stock markets may have a weak
bias on Tuesday after oil prices continued to edge down
overnight and Asian bourses fell near 10-week lows because of
the risk of a U.S. interest rate hike in coming weeks.
There has been little positive news to support Gulf markets
in recent days and trading volumes have been shrinking as the
holy month of Ramadan and the summer holiday season approach.
In Saudi Arabia, a positive buzz surrounding the late April
announcement of economic reforms has largely faded for now, and
some fund managers think the market could react badly to details
of the reforms that may be announced in coming weeks. These
could include rises in taxes and government fees.
The Saudi index's 3.1 percent tumble to 6,425 points
on Monday broke minor technial support on the early May low of
6,574 points, leaving next support on the 100-day average, now
at 6,237 points.
Dubai's index, last at 3,216 points, is also
technically bearish after this week confirming a break below
technical support on the late March and early May lows of
3,248-3,256 points. That triggered a bearish head & shoulders
pattern formed by the highs and lows since March and pointing
down to the 2,800-point area.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)