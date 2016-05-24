* Trading volumes low as Ramadan, summer holidays loom
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, May 24 Most Gulf stock markets rose on
Tuesday but trading volumes were small as some investors stayed
away because of the approach of the holy month of Ramadan and
summer holidays, when activity tends to decrease in some
bourses.
Dubai's index spent most of the day little changed
but closed 1.0 percent higher after a surge in the final
half-hour.
Investment bank Shuaa Capital jumped 3.7 percent
in unusually heavy trade after sources told Reuters
that it cut about 15 percent of its workforce at the end of last
week, ahead of a possible sale of a stake in the company by
Dubai Group.
Dubai Group mandated Emirates NBD in April to arrange a
sales process for its 48 percent stake in Shuaa. There is
speculation in the market that a major financial firm in Dubai
or the Middle East could buy the stake; Shuaa did not respond to
requests for comment.
GFH Financial, the most heavily traded stock, added
2.1 percent after it invited its shareholders and investors to
attend a briefing by senior management in Dubai on Wednesday
afternoon on its future prospects.
Saudi Arabia's index rose 0.8 percent in its
thinnest volume since early January, with the petrochemical
sector index climbing 1.1 percent.
But Al Yamamah Steel, which had jumped 15 percent
in its first two days of trade since listing on Sunday, fell
back 2.4 percent.
Abu Dhabi's index rose 0.6 percent. Abu Dhabi
Commercial Bank climbed 1.5 percent but seven of the
10 most heavily traded stocks were flat or lower.
Qatar fell 0.2 percent as real estate firm Ezdan
lost 0.9 percent but drilling rig provider Gulf
International Services, again the most heavily traded
stock, surged 2.6 percent.
Egypt's index rebounded 1.1 percent, buoyed by
Global Telecom, which added 1.3 percent.
Real estate firm Medinet Nasr, which rose 2.0
percent on Monday when it reported that quarterly net profit
jumped 90 percent, gained a further 1.7 percent after saying it
was considering taking out a 1 billion Egyptian pound ($113
million) loan to speed up development of one of its
plots.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index rose 0.8 percent to 6,475 points.
DUBAI
* The index gained 1.0 percent to 3,248 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index rose 0.6 percent to 4,222 points.
QATAR
* The index fell 0.2 percent to 9,665 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 1.1 percent to 7,497 points.
KUWAIT
* The index gained 0.2 percent to 5,323 points.
OMAN
* The index fell 0.2 percent to 5,937 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 1,101 points.
(Editing by William Hardy)