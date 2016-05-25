DUBAI May 25 Gains for global equity and oil
markets supported Gulf bourses in early trade on Wednesday, with
Riyadh's index gaining one percent in the first hour as
investors bought back shares which were sold off at the start of
the week.
Saudi petrochemical shares were particularly strong, lifted
by firm oil prices. Saudi Basic Industries was up 1.6
percent.
Saudi Cement rose 1.6 percent after the company
said it had sold its 40-percent stake in a Kuwaiti cement
company, Grup International Cement, for $6.59 million, and that
would be reflected in its books in the second quarter.
Dallah Healthcare climbed 1.2 percent after the
company announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding
with Shibh AlJazira Real Estate Development to form a joint
venture that would build and operate a hospital in Jeddah.
Dubai's stock index added 1.1 percent after rising
one percent on Tuesday. Trades were concentrated in real estate-
related shares with Emaar Properties advancing 2.3
percent.
Real estate firms were also the most active in Abu Dhabi's
bourse with Aldar Properties adding 2.8 percent. The
Abu Dhabi index was up 0.5 percent, heading for its third
straight session of gains.
But the index has been in a downtrend since mid-April, one
Dubai-based day trader said, noting that thin trading volumes
would not sustain an extended rebound.
Blue chips helped support Qatar's index, which was
0.6 percent higher. Oil drilling rig provider Gulf International
Services rose 1.8 percent while telecommunications
operators Vodafone Qatar and Ooredoo each
gained more than 0.5 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
Louise Ireland)