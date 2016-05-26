DUBAI May 26 A break above $50 a barrel in
Brent prices looks set to lift bourses in the Gulf on
Thursday.
Some risk appetite has been returning to Gulf bourses as oil
prices climbed back to hit their highest levels since November
2015 and as global equity markets edged higher. On Wednesday,
the S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent and the Dow Jones
industrial average closed up 0.8 percent.
Some investors may now be encouraged to rebalance their
portfolios in favour of oil-related shares, which have been the
backbone of the recent rebound in Saudi Arabia's index.
But gains may be capped as valuations have now been pushed
higher and as investors remain cautious about the ability of
firms in the Gulf to generate higher returns in a business
downcycle and as subsidy cuts weigh.
Bahrain-based GFH Financial Group plans to list its
subsidiary Khaleeji Commercial Bank in Dubai and
acquire a financial services company to increase shareholder
value, GFH's chief executive said on Wednesday at a public event
to discuss GFH's plans.
Shares in GFH Financial have doubled over the last 6 months.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Sunil Nair)