* Saudi bourse falls as investors lack encouragement to
build positions
* But petrochemical stocks gain as oil breaks $50
* Dubai index gains for fourth session in a row
* Dubai Parks surges over 6 pct after raising share capital
* Egypt slips as local traders exit stock market
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, May 26 A break in Brent crude prices over
$50 a barrel failed to support Saudi Arabia's index on Thursday,
but helped carry Dubai's index higher for a fourth session.
Other markets were mixed.
The Riyadh index failed to hold on to earlier gains
as investors booked profits, snapping two days of gains.
Although petrochemical shares remained resilient, with the
sub-index advancing 0.3 percent, it closed 49 points
below its intra-day high, a sign that investors lack belief in a
sustained rally.
Speculative shares, favoured by local day traders and which
are usually heavily traded, dropped. Tourism company Altayyar
Travel Group fell 2.8 percent while insurer Alinma
Tokio Marine tumbled 3.1 percent.
In Abu Dhabi the index slid 0.1 percent, mainly
weighed by declines in blue chip lenders National Bank of Abu
Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. The
former closed down 2.8 percent and the latter 1.2 percent.
But Dana Gas managed to hold onto gains and
climbed 1.9 percent.
Dubai's index came ahead of its peers and added 1.3
percent to 3,351 points, its highest closing level since May 2.
Dubai Park and Resorts surged 6.7 percent, and was
the most heavily traded stock. Wednesday May 25 was the
amusement park developer's final day of trade in its rights
issue, which will increase its share capital to 8 billion
dirhams ($2.2 billion).
Emaar Properties, the largest listed real estate
stock, added 1.1 percent.
QATAR, EGYPT
Qatar's stock index edged up 0.1 percent, with
support from oil drilling provider Gulf International Services
which closed up 2.5 percent.
Qatar National Bank, the largest lender by assets
in the Gulf, rose 1.2 percent.
In Egypt, the main index slipped 0.2 percent, as
locals sold off while foreign investors increased allocation to
Egyptian shares, bourse data showed.
Shares in developer Amer Group fell 2.5 percent.
Earlier this week the company reported a 36 percent rise in
first quarter net income and a 18 percent jump in revenues from
the same period last year.
"Amer Group's 1Q2016 results showcase a recovery driven by
improved deliveries (of housing units) and higher recurring
business contribution," said a note by Cairo-based Naeem
Holding. Adding they expect moderate growth for the rest of 2016
and maintained a "buy" rating on the stock.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 0.5 percent to 6,482 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 1.3 percent to 3,351 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 4,283 points.
QATAR
* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 9,716 points.
EGYPT
* The index lost 0.2 percent to 7,531 points.
KUWAIT
* The index gained 0.5 percent to 5,397 points.
OMAN
* The index fell 0.3 percent to 5,915 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 1,099 points.
