DUBAI Oct 3 Middle Eastern stock markets may be
sluggish on Monday after Saudi Arabia plunged on Sunday because
of concern over the impact of government austerity measures and
the risk of more such steps.
The Saudi index sank 3.1 percent to 5,448 points, its
lowest close since March 2011. It is now approaching major
technical support on the March 2011 intra-day low of 5,232,
which may be tested in coming days or weeks.
After the close on Sunday, the central bank gave commercial
banks instructions to reschedule consumer loans of customers hit
by civil service pay cuts, and the rules suggest banks will be
required to bear much of the cost of the process - for example,
they will not be allowed to deduct more than a third of
customers' monthly net income to make loan payments. Local media
had said banks were lobbying for permission to deduct up to 40
percent.
However, Zain Saudi could attract some interest
after it said the terms of the government's decision to extend
its licence would reduce its annual amortisation charge by 433
million riyals ($115.5 million), cutting its net losses by the
same amount. The stock was suspended on Sunday pending its
statement.
Most other major Middle Eastern stock markets were shut on
Sunday for an Islamic New Year holiday. The global market
environment is modestly positive - December Brent oil is
just below $50 a barrel, and MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is 0.8 percent
higher - but Saudi Arabia's instability may keep investors
cautious.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)