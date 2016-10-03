DUBAI Oct 3 Saudi Telecom dragged
Riyadh's market down further early on Monday while other Gulf
bourses, many of them reopening after closing on Sunday for the
Islamic New Year holidays, were also weak.
The Saudi index, which had tumbled 3.1 percent on
Sunday to its lowest close since March 2011 because of concern
over the impact of government austerity measures, dropped a
further 1.9 percent in the first 45 minutes.
Saudi Telecom, the country's top operator, tumbled
6.7 percent after the government said it would provide
telecommunications firms with "unified licences" allowing them
to offer a full range of services.
It did not give details of the new licences, but some
investors think they will open industry to tougher competition,
potentially hurting market leader Saudi Telecom the most. Shares
in three other listed Saudi telecommunications firms had not yet
traded on Monday morning.
Some blue chips were bought back with Alinma Bank,
the most heavily traded stock, adding 1.4 percent. Petrochemical
giant Saudi Basic Industries was flat.
But after the cabinet last week reduced allowances for
public sector employees, some investors fear an announcement of
further austerity steps as soon as after Monday's cabinet
meeting - perhaps new fees or taxes on foreign workers.
The bleak mood in Saudi Arabia affected the rest of the
Gulf. Dubai's index dropped 1.0 percent in a
broad-based decline, with all 10 of the most heavily traded
stocks lower. Builder Drake & Scull, which has
substantial business in Saudi Arabia, sank 3.0 percent.
Abu Dhabi fell 0.7 percent as First Gulf Bank
slid 0.9 percent. Qatar's index also dropped 0.7
percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)