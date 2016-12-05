DUBAI Dec 5 Shares in the Gulf may slip on
Monday as the global market mood has turned negative after Italy
voted 'no' on constitutional reform, while shares in Egypt's
Orascom Telecom could be hit by the surprise news that
Naguib Sawiris is stepping down as chief executive.
The euro has dropped to a 20-month low and investors
are exiting riskier assets after Italian Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi said he would resign following defeat in a constitutional
reform referendum that could destabilise the banking system of
Europe's third largest economy. MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.4
percent.
Shares in Dubai and Qatar, which are most exposed to
foreign funds, may underperform on Monday.
"At this point those who may choose to cash out will sit out
equity trading for the remainder of the year, and this means
activity will be concentrated in small and mid-sized names,"
said a Dubai-based stock trader.
Brent oil futures have inched below a 16-month peak
hit on Friday and are trading at $54.07 a barrel. Most
oil-sensitive shares may have already largely priced in last
week's OPEC deal to cut output.
A purchasing manager's index released on Monday showed
growth in Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector picked up in
November from a record low in October, but other data had
already suggested the improvement and the rebound was modest.
In Egypt, Orasom Telecom may be dealt a blow after
billionaire Sawiris resigned unexpectedly as chief executive and
his deputy Tamer El Mahdi was nominated as his successor. The
company did not explain his decision.
On Sunday, shares in the blue chip media and technology
conglomerate sank 5.3 percent after the company said it was
closing its Orabank affiliate in North Korea because of the
complexity of complying with U.S. sanctions on that country.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)