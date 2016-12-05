DUBAI Dec 5 Stock markets in the Gulf fell in
early trade on Monday as investors took profits on gains in the
past few weeks after the mood in global markets darkened because
of the 'no' vote in Italy's referendum on constitutional reform.
The euro has dropped to a 20-month low and investors
are exiting riskier assets after Italian Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi said he would resign following the referendum defeat,
which could destabilise the banking system of Europe's third
largest economy.
Riyadh's main index lost 1.0 percent after 70
minutes of trade with all but one of 14 listed petrochemical
shares slipping. Blue chip producer Yanbu National Petrochemical
fell 1.5 percent.
Most petrochemical shares have rebounded strongly over the
last several weeks and are trading close to what analysts
estimate to be their fair values.
Similarly, the Saudi banking sector sub-index fell
0.9 percent. All blue-chip lenders pulled back with Al Rajhi
Bank slipping 1.2 percent.
Dubai's index edged down 0.1 percent, dragged lower
by profit-taking in some large caps which had gained strongly on
the previous day. Emaar Properties fell 0.4 percent.
But some smaller shares were resilient, with builder Drake &
Scull adding 2.5 percent in heavy trade. Deyaar
Development climbed 3.9 percent after the company said
it was offering a guaranteed 14 percent return to investors in
one of its Dubai luxury residential projects.
In Abu Dhabi, the index fell 0.1 percent in volatile
trade, dragged down for a second day by telecommunications giant
Etisalat, which lost 1.1 percent. On Sunday, Etisalat
pulled back 3.5 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia; Editing
by Andrew Heavens)