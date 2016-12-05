* Saudi economy showing some signs of recovery
* But main index dips on profit-taking
* Dubai dragged lower by blue chips
* Abu Dhabi outperforms as large caps advance
* Egypt's OTMT dumped on CEO departure, North Korea setback
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, Dec 5 Most stock markets in the Gulf fell
on Monday as the mood on global exchanged darkened because of
the 'No' vote in Italy's referendum on constitutional reform,
while Egypt's most heavily traded stock sank on news its chief
executive would step down.
Riyadh's main index fell 0.3 percent to 7,106
points, but it closed 83 points above its intra-day low and is
still up 3.2 percent year-to-date.
Trading volume shrank slightly but remained healthy compared
to this year's average, and fund managers characterised the
selling of stocks as profit-taking rather than an reversal of
the strong uptrend of the last few weeks.
A purchasing manager's index released on Monday showed
growth in Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector picked up in
November from a record low in October.
Petrochemical shares were a mixed bag. Yanbu National
Petrochemical fell 1.0 percent but the biggest
company, Saudi Basic Industries, added 0.3 percent.
Most banks dropped, with heavyweight Al Rajhi Bank
slipping 1.2 percent.
Dubai's index pulled back 0.3 percent as trading
volume fell by roughly a half from Sunday. Profit-taking in some
large caps which had gained strongly on the previous day was the
main drag, with Emaar Properties dropping 0.6 percent.
But Commercial Bank of Dubai, which is usually
sparsely traded, added 5.1 percent in unusually active volume.
Abu Dhabi's stock index swung 0.9 percent higher
after a volatile session. Blue chips provided the main support
with First Gulf Bank adding 2.2 percent and Abu Dhabi
Commercial Bank gaining 2.5 percent.
EGYPT UNDERPERFORMS
Cairo's index of the 30 most liquid shares pulled
back 1.8 percent as Orascom Telecom Media and Technology
tumbled nearly 10 percent in its heaviest trade since
2012.
The company announced that Egyptian billionaire Naguib
Sawiris had resigned as chief executive and his deputy Tamer El
Mahdi was nominated as successor. It gave no reason for the
departure.
Earlier on Sunday, OTMT also said it was closing its Orabank
affiliate in North Korea because of complexity of complying with
U.S. sanctions on that country. The company added that its
telecommunications associate Koryolink would continue operations
in North Korea while complying with sanctions.
"Investors are still absorbing the shock of Sawiris stepping
down and of exiting the N.Korean bank," said Wafik Dawood,
portfolio manager at Cairo's Compass Capital. "But fresh blood
could be good news for the company over the longer term."
Local funds were heavy sellers of Egyptian equities,
exchange data showed, while foreign funds continued to be net
buyers, as they have been since the central bank ditched the
Egyptian pound's peg to the U.S. dollar on Nov. 3.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 0.3 percent to 7,106 points.
EGYPT
* The index lost 1.8 percent to 11,427 points.
DUBAI
* The index shed 0.3 percent to 3,408 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index added 0.9 percent to 4,301 points.
QATAR
* The index dropped 0.8 percent to 9,932 points.
KUWAIT
* The index fell 0.2 percent to 5,546 points.
OMAN
* The index added 0.1 percent to 5,617 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index dipped 0.3 percent to 1,173 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia/Keith Weir)