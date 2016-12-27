DUBAI Dec 27 Gulf stock markets look likely to
move little on Tuesday with some foreign investors absent for
New Year holidays and few fresh cues from corporate news or
global markets.
Asian bourses and crude oil prices are flat as those markets
reopen after Christmas holidays.
Saudi Arabia's index closed 0.3 percent lower at
7,166 points on Monday in lower trading volume, retreating from
technical resistance at this year's peak of 7,235 points, which
may hold for now in the absence of fresh catalysts.
United Arab Emirates markets outperformed the region on
Monday and rising trading volumes suggested enough investors
might remain engaged with the market in the holiday season to
maintain that outperformance.
