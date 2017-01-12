* Saudi index near six-week low
* Banks, petrochemicals rebound
* Dubai soft but ends week with gains
* Abu Dhabi swings, supported by banks
* Arabian Cement continues surge in Egypt
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, Jan 12 Saudi Arabia's stock market edged
higher in volatile trade on Thursday but suffered its worst
weekly decline since September, while Egypt extended its bull
run as international funds accumulated shares.
The Saudi index closed 0.4 percent higher at 6,922
points; it remains near a six-week low and lost 3.8 percent over
the week.
Investors bought shares after Brent oil futures
rebounded 2.7 percent overnight and traded above $55.50 on
Thursday. Eight of the 14 listed petrochemical producers rose
with Saudi Arabia Fertilizers climbing 2.5 percent.
But Yanbu National Petrochemical dropped 2.3
percent to 54.00 riyals. On Wednesday, it closed flat after
reporting stronger fourth-quarter net income that was in line
with analysts' expectations; its gross profit margin declined.
Yansab is trading at a 5 percent premium to analysts'
estimated fair value, according to Reuters data.
A little over half of Saudi banks gained, with Al Rajhi Bank
, the sector's chief gainer, up 1.2 percent.
Blue chips dragged on Dubai. The main index edged
down 0.03 percent but was up 2.6 percent for the week.
Amusement park operator DXB Entertainments
dropped 2.3 percent. DAMAC Properties lost 1.5
percent after the developer confirmed that U.S President-elect
Donald Trump had declined a $2 billion development deal which
DAMAC had proposed over the weekend.
However, some small and mid-sized shares continued to be
snapped up; builder Arabtec jumped 6.4 percent and
Gulf General Investment climbed 1.3 percent.
"Dubai's strong performance last year helped build
confidence in that market and because it is diversified from oil
relative to other Gulf economies, investors have been focusing
on growth stocks," said Muhammed Shabbir, an independent
Dubai-based investment advisor.
Abu Dhabi swung 0.4 percent higher after a weak
start. Union National Bank jumped 4.3 percent; it has
surged 12.8 percent since the start of the year on speculation
it may be the next bank to undergo a merger this year, after
National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank
, which are set to merge in coming months. NBAD closed
flat and FGB added 0.8 percent.
In Egypt, the blue-chip index gained 1.0 percent to
yet another all-time high of 13,224 points as foreign funds were
net buyers of shares, according to exchange data.
Arabian Cement jumped its 10 percent daily limit
for a second consecutive session to 9.06 Egyptian pounds.
Analysts believe the company is trading at a discount to its
estimated fair value.
Cairo-based Pharos have placed an "overweight" rating on the
stock with a fair value of 11.5 pounds, citing a rebalancing in
local cement supply, healthy demand growth outlook and higher
sales prices.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia, Larry King)