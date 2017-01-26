DUBAI Jan 26 Stock markets in the Gulf and
Egypt may generally rise on Thursday in response to a strong
global environment, after the Dow Jones Industrial Average
breached the 20,000 point-level for the first time on Wednesday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
is up 0.7 percent to its highest level since
Oct. 11 while Brent crude oil has added 0.9 percent to
$55.57 a barrel, though it remains within the range of recent
weeks.
Equities in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait in particular have been
in strong uptrends in the past few days.
Egypt, reopening after Wednesday's public holiday, may also
be boosted by this week's news that the government was set to
sell $4 billion of Eurobonds in three tranches, raising twice as
much as targeted when it began a roadshow last week, and at
lower yields than initially expected.
That is a vote of confidence from foreign investors in the
country and confirmation that it has access to international
capital markets to cover its deficits.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)