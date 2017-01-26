DUBAI Jan 26 Saudi Arabia's stock market
continued its uptrend of the past few days in early trading on
Thursday while other Gulf bourses moved little, with Kuwait's
bull run stalling in heavy trade.
The Saudi index climbed 0.5 percent in the first
hour as petrochemical giant Saudi Basic Industries
rose 0.8 percent.
Nama Chemicals jumped 9.6 percent after announcing
the main elements of a recovery plan after accumulated losses
exceeded 75 percent of its capital.
The plan includes eventually increasing capital to finance
production of specialty chemical products and boost capacity,
and the sale of assets of an investment affiliate, with proceeds
to be used to finance operations, repay debt or distribute
dividends.
Kuwait, which has been rising sharply for most of
this month as regional investors seek to catch the market's
momentum, edged down 0.1 percent, although the blue chip
National Bank of Kuwait rose 1.4 percent after
reporting strong fourth-quarter earnings this week.
Dubai's index edged up 0.1 percent as real estate
firm Deyaar, which dropped 5.0 percent on Wednesday
after its fourth-quarter profit more than halved, rebounded 0.8
percent.
Qatar's index edged down 0.2 percent. Qatar
International Islamic Bank rose 2.7 percent despite
reporting a 7 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit to 118.4
million riyals ($32.5 million), slightly below QNB Financial
Services' forecast of 126.2 million riyals.
Qatar Cement climbed 3.3 percent after annual net
profit expanded to 475.1 million riyals from 463.6 million. Its
board proposed an annual cash dividend of 40 percent, and a 10
percent bonus share issue.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Kevin Liffey)