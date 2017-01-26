* Falling stocks nearly double gainers in Saudi
* Nama Chemicals surges on recovery plan
* Government announcement on economic plan may aid Kuwait
* Dubai in broad-based rebound
* Qalaa Holdings up sharply in Egypt
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Jan 26 Gulf stock markets were mixed on
Thursday, supported by strong global equities and oil prices,
while Egypt surged on the back of the success of Cairo's
international sovereign bond issue.
The Saudi index edged up 0.1 percent though losing
stocks outnumbered gainers by 99 to 52. Petrochemical blue chip
Saudi Basic Industries added 1.0 percent, while
telecommunications firm Zain Saudi rose 2.9 percent.
Nama Chemicals jumped 9.6 percent on announcing
the main elements of a recovery plan after accumulated losses
exceeded 75 percent of its capital. The plan includes eventually
increasing capital to finance production of specialty chemical
products and boost capacity, and the sale of assets of an
investment affiliate.
Construction firm Abdullah Abdul Mohsin al-Khodari and Sons
fell 3.2 percent after it said the total value of its
delayed work as of Dec. 31 was 312.7 million riyals ($83.4
million), only a slight improvement from the previous quarter.
In a statement, international equity index compiler MSCI
said it welcomed reforms of the Saudi stock market and
reiterated it could launch in June a study on whether to include
Saudi Arabia in its emerging market index.
Kuwait's index, which has surged more than 19
percent this month, gained 0.5 percent on Thursday in heavy
trade, although decliners outnumbered advancers by 55 to 53.
On Monday the government plans to announce details of its
long-term economic development plan, which could be positive for
the stock market if gives more impetus to big infrastructure
projects.
Dubai's index rose 0.6 percent in a broad rally,
with all 10 of the most heavily traded stocks gaining. GFH
Financial, the most active stock, rebounded 4.9 percent
after plunging 9.7 percent on Wednesday.
Real estate firm Deyaar, which dropped 5.0 percent
on Wednesday after its fourth-quarter profit more than halved,
recovered 1.6 percent.
Qatar's index fell 0.4 percent. But Qatar
International Islamic Bank rose 3.0 percent despite
reporting a 7 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit to 118.4
million riyals ($32.5 million), slightly below QNB Financial
Services' forecast of 126.2 million riyals.
Qatar Cement climbed 4.1 percent after annual net
profit expanded to 475.1 million riyals from 463.6 million. Its
board proposed an annual cash dividend of 40 percent, and a 10
percent bonus share issue.
Egypt's market, reopening after a public holiday on
Wednesday, climbed 1.6 percent in moderate volume after news the
government was set to sell $4 billion of Eurobonds in three
tranches, raising twice as much as targeted when it began a
roadshow last week, and at lower yields than initially expected.
It was a vote of confidence from foreign investors in the
country and confirmation that Cairo has access to international
capital markets to cover its deficits.
Investment firm Qalaa Holdings, which has been
volatile in recent days, rocketed 9.6 percent.
Alexandria Flour Mills and Bakeries Co surged 3.3
percent after saying its first-half net profit rose to 24.4
million Egyptian pounds ($1.3 million) from 19.8 million pounds
a year ago.
