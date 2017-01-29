DUBAI Jan 29 Gulf stock markets look set to
move sideways on Sunday in the absence of fresh positive factors
and with the global market environment lacklustre.
MSCI's world equities index edged down at
the end of last week while Brent crude oil stayed around
$55.50 a barrel.
Saudi Arabia's index, last at 7,135 points, faces
technical resistance at the January peak of 7,290 points and its
pull-back from intra-day highs on Thursday suggested it may not
break that level in the short term at least.
Telecommunications firm Viva Kuwait may attract
some interest after it reported a 6.8 percent rise in
fourth-quarter net profit to 10.8 million dinars ($35.4
million); SICO Bahrain had forecast 9.44 million dinars.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)