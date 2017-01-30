DUBAI Jan 30 Stock markets in the Gulf may have a soft tone on Monday after global bourses pulled back, partly because of U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration curbs, which fuelled fears that his 'America First' policy may destabilise the rest of the world.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.4 percent while Brent crude oil has dropped 0.3 percent to $55.34 a barrel.

In Kuwait on Monday evening, the government is to announce details of its long-term economic development plan, which could help the stock market if it gives more impetus to big infrastructure projects.

The Kuwaiti index has jumped nearly 21 percent this month partly in anticipation of the announcement, but with the news out, the market could become more vulnerable to profit-taking.

In Dubai, courier Aramex may attract interest after reporting a 129 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit to 131.8 million dirhams ($35.9 million); EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain had forecast 94.0 million dirhams and 77.5 million dirhams respectively. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)