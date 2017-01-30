DUBAI Jan 30 Major Gulf stock markets were weak
in early trade on Monday in response to soft global equities and
crude oil prices, although Dubai courier firm Aramex
soared on a fourth-quarter earnings beat.
Saudi Arabia's index fell 0.1 percent after 20
minutes of trade. Half of the 14 listed petrochemical makers
declined, but Nama Chemicals jumped 8.0 percent after
soaring its 10 percent daily limit on the two previous days
following its announcement of plan to recover from major losses.
In Dubai, Aramex jumped 9.0 percent after reporting a 129
percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit to 131.8 million
dirhams ($35.9 million); EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain had
forecast 94.0 million dirhams and 77.5 million dirhams
respectively.
The main Dubai index, however, edged down 0.1
percent, weighed down by a 0.4 percent decline in heavyweight
Emaar Properties. The builder of the tallest tower in
the world has not yet reported fourth-quarter results.
In neighbouring Abu Dhabi, blue chip National Bank of Abu
Dhabi climbed 3.4 percent ahead of Tuesday's board
meeting to discuss its quarterly earnings. The index was
up 0.3 percent.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
Andrew Heavens)