* Egypt drops as foreign funds sell
* Qatar, Dubai underperform in Gulf
* UAE's Etisalat falls on Virgin Mobile plan
* Kuwait edges lower in volatile trade
* Banks, petrochemicals main drag on Saudi
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, Jan 31 Stock markets in the Middle East
fell on Tuesday as the travel curbs ordered by U.S. President
Donald Trump hit sentiment towards equities globally. Middle
Eastern bourses most exposed to foreign fund flows
underperformed the region.
Egypt's blue-chip index dropped 2.0 percent as
foreign funds were net sellers of shares, bourse data showed. It
was one of only a few days of foreign net selling since the
Egyptian pound was floated on Nov. 3.
Fund managers believe that in the worst case, flows of U.S.
trade, aid and investment could be hit by Trump's policies.
Companies favoured by foreign funds were hit hard on Tuesday
with investment firm EFG Hermes down 5.4 percent.
In the Gulf, Qatar's main index fell 1.4 percent,
taking its losses over two days to 2.6 percent. Qatar National
Bank dropped 1.5 percent.
Dubai's index fell 1.0 percent as Emaar Properties
lost 1.1 percent.
Telecommunications firm du outperformed, falling
only 0.3 percent, after du's parent, Emirates Integrated
Telecommunications Co, said it had acquired a licence to operate
Virgin Mobile-branded services in the United Arab Emirates.
Its Abu Dhabi-listed competitor, Etisalat, fell
1.9 percent and Abu Dhabi's index lost 0.9 percent.
SAUDI, KUWAIT
Kuwait's index closed 0.1 percent lower after
falling sharply in intra-day trade. Gulf Bank dropped
5.6 percent.
The market is up 19 percent from the start of the year in
very heavy trade, partly because Pakistan will leave MSCI's
frontier market index in May, increasing Kuwait's weighting.
Stocks were also boosted in anticipation of a briefing by
government ministers on economic development plans on Monday
night. But the ministers announced very little in the way of new
policy initiatives, efforts to accelerate economic development
or policies to boost economic growth.
Timetables for privatisation and corporate tax reform were
not given, and the ministers' reluctance to tackle issues such
as subsidy reform in any detail suggested they are still
hesitant to challenge opposition to reforms in parliament.
With Kuwaiti stocks richly valued relative to the rest of
the region, a monthly Reuters poll of Middle East fund managers,
published on Tuesday, found them deeply split on Kuwait's stock
market, with 38 percent expecting to raise their allocations
there in the next three months and 38 percent expecting to
reduce them.
In Riyadh, the index fell 0.4 percent. All but two
of the 12 banking shares declined; Alawwal Bank lost
1.3 percent.
Petrochemical shares were also weak with nearly two-thirds of
listed producers trading lower. But Nama Chemicals,
which has been rising strongly since last week on news of its
corporate recovery plan, jumped a further 4.2 percent.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 0.4 percent to 7,102 points.
DUBAI
* The index dropped 1.0 percent to 3,643 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index fell 0.9 percent to 4,549 points.
QATAR
* The index fell 1.4 percent to 10,597 points.
EGYPT
* The index dropped 2.0 percent to 12,672 points.
KUWAIT
* The index fell 0.1 percent to 6,832 points.
OMAN
* The index edged up 0.4 percent to 5,776 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index was flat at 1,304 points.
