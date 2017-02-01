DUBAI Feb 1 Stock markets in the Gulf may move
sideways on Wednesday as oil prices have stalled near $55 a
barrel and sluggish global shares offer little positive impetus,
while fourth-quarter earnings from large caps in the United Arab
Emirates came broadly in line with expectations.
Dubai's Emaar Malls, a unit of Emaar Properties
, reported a 3.9 percent rise in fourth-quarter net
profit to 452 million dirhams ($123 million); EFG Hermes had
forecast 466.95 million dirhams and SICO Bahrain, 468.95 million
dirhams.
National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi
Commercial Bank posted earnings in line with analysts'
forecasts.
First Gulf Bank reported an 11 percent fall in net
profit to 1.53 billion dirhams, above analysts' average forecast
of 1.37 billion dirhams, but it kept its 2016 dividend unchanged
and the earnings will not make a difference to the terms of its
impending merger with NBAD, so there may be little impact on its
share price.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)