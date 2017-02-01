DUBAI Feb 1 Shares in Abu Dhabi's top three
banks were mixed in early trade on Wednesday following
fourth-quarter earnings, while other Gulf markets moved little.
National Bank of Abu Dhabi fell 2.4 percent after
it posted a fourth-quarter net profit of 1.33 billion dirhams
($362 million), up 28 percent from the prior-year period and
broadly in line with analysts' forecasts. NBAD's board proposed
an unchanged cash dividend for 2016.
First Gulf Bank was flat after posting a net profit
of 1.53 billion dirhams, down 11 percent from the year-earlier
period but above the 1.37 billion dirham average forecast of
analysts. FGB's board also proposed a flat dividend; it is due
to merge with NBAD on April 1.
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank was down 2.1 percent
after announcing a 16 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit
to 1.0 billion dirhams. Three analysts had on average forecast a
profit of 979 million dirhams.
The general Abu Dhabi market index was down 0.2
percent.
In Dubai, Emaar Malls Group outperformed an
otherwise weak general market and rose 1.2 percent after posting
a 3.9 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 452 million
dirhams. EFG Hermes had forecast 466.95 million dirhams and SICO
Bahrain, 468.95 million dirhams.
Dubai's index was down 0.2 percent with Emaar
Mall's parent company, Emaar Properties, which has not
yet reported earnings, dropping 0.7 percent.
Qatar's index added 0.8 percent with some of the
week's top losers rebounding. Doha Bank was up 1.5
percent and Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan rose 1.3
percent.
In Riyadh, the index ,>TASI> rose 0.2 percent in thin trade
with activity focused on smaller companies. Etihad Atheeb
Telecommunication, which is often thinly traded,
jumped 9.4 percent in heavy trade after saying it had signed a
deal with top telecommunications operator Saudi Telecom Co
to sell it some of its tower network for 230 million
riyals ($61.3 million).
The second largest telecommunications operator Etihad
Etisalat (Mobily) rose 0.9 percent after it signed a
7.9 billion riyal refinancing facility with a group of banks.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)