DUBAI Feb 1 Shares in Abu Dhabi's top three banks were mixed in early trade on Wednesday following fourth-quarter earnings, while other Gulf markets moved little.

National Bank of Abu Dhabi fell 2.4 percent after it posted a fourth-quarter net profit of 1.33 billion dirhams ($362 million), up 28 percent from the prior-year period and broadly in line with analysts' forecasts. NBAD's board proposed an unchanged cash dividend for 2016.

First Gulf Bank was flat after posting a net profit of 1.53 billion dirhams, down 11 percent from the year-earlier period but above the 1.37 billion dirham average forecast of analysts. FGB's board also proposed a flat dividend; it is due to merge with NBAD on April 1.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank was down 2.1 percent after announcing a 16 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit to 1.0 billion dirhams. Three analysts had on average forecast a profit of 979 million dirhams.

The general Abu Dhabi market index was down 0.2 percent.

In Dubai, Emaar Malls Group outperformed an otherwise weak general market and rose 1.2 percent after posting a 3.9 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 452 million dirhams. EFG Hermes had forecast 466.95 million dirhams and SICO Bahrain, 468.95 million dirhams.

Dubai's index was down 0.2 percent with Emaar Mall's parent company, Emaar Properties, which has not yet reported earnings, dropping 0.7 percent.

Qatar's index added 0.8 percent with some of the week's top losers rebounding. Doha Bank was up 1.5 percent and Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan rose 1.3 percent.

In Riyadh, the index ,>TASI> rose 0.2 percent in thin trade with activity focused on smaller companies. Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication, which is often thinly traded, jumped 9.4 percent in heavy trade after saying it had signed a deal with top telecommunications operator Saudi Telecom Co to sell it some of its tower network for 230 million riyals ($61.3 million).

The second largest telecommunications operator Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) rose 0.9 percent after it signed a 7.9 billion riyal refinancing facility with a group of banks. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)